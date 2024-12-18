'Temporary road closure' for Sandy's Bedford Road in new year

Bedford Road, Sandy. Image: Google.

A series of roadworks will be carried out on Sandy's Bedford Road in the new year.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anglian Water will conducting manhole cover and frame replacement works.

The project will begin on February 11.

Sandy Town Council stated: "In effect, there will be a temporary road closure to ensure the work takes place in safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The restrictions are to be in operation only when the necessary signs are erected on site.

"This will ensure that residents are adequately informed about the works in advance as well as the diversion routes.

"Access may be allowed from time to time according to local signing."

The works will take place from 9.30am until 3.30pm.