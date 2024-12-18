'Temporary road closure' for Sandy's Bedford Road in new year
A series of roadworks will be carried out on Sandy's Bedford Road in the new year.
Anglian Water will conducting manhole cover and frame replacement works.
The project will begin on February 11.
Sandy Town Council stated: "In effect, there will be a temporary road closure to ensure the work takes place in safety.
"The restrictions are to be in operation only when the necessary signs are erected on site.
"This will ensure that residents are adequately informed about the works in advance as well as the diversion routes.
"Access may be allowed from time to time according to local signing."
The works will take place from 9.30am until 3.30pm.
