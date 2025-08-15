Tour of Britain cycling event: Full list of confirmed Bedfordshire road closures revealed

The race route. Image: British Cycling Events

A series of road closures has been announced ahead of the prestigious Tour of Britain Cycling Event, which will pass through Bedfordshire towns and villages.

The closures, both full and rolling, are needed to ensure the safety of participants, spectators, and event staff during the high-profile cycling race.

Stage 3 of the Men’s Tour of Britain will be passing through Bedfordshire on Thursday, September 4, following a route from Milton Keynes to Ampthill.

A spokesperson for Central Bedfordshire Council said: “We are excited to welcome the Tour of Britain through our towns and villages. While we understand the temporary disruption this may cause, these measures are necessary to ensure the safety and success of the event. We encourage residents and businesses to plan ahead and enjoy the spectacle.”

While the main event window is 11.30am to 2.30pm, some closures will start as early as 5am, with the last ending at 6pm.

Full Closures:

A6, Houghton Conquest to Clophill – 11am to 3pm

Woburn Street, Ampthill (Parkside Community Hall to Clemens Place) – 5.30am to 6pm

Woburn Road, Ampthill (Parkside Community Hall to A507) – 12pm to 5pm

Woburn Street, Ampthill (Clemens Place to Church Street/Dunstable Street) – 12pm to 4pm

Residents on Ampthill Road, Hazelwood Lane, and Bedford Street will have restricted access between 2pm and 4pm, with travel permitted northbound only.

Rolling Road Closures

In addition to full closures, rolling closures will be in effect across more than 80 roads.

These closures will only apply while the race is actively passing and are expected to be temporary and managed by on-site marshals. Motorists will be held briefly and released once the riders have passed through.

Due to the nature of rolling closures, no formal diversion routes are being provided. Drivers are advised to expect delays, plan ahead, and follow instructions from traffic marshals.

For detailed information or specific queries, contact the Highways Helpdesk on 0300 300 8049.