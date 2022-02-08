Train services returning to normal in Sandy, Biggleswade and Arlesey after signal fault

Trains were delayed due to a signal fault

The train line through Sandy, Biggleswade and Arlesey has now reopened after a signal fault - but travellers are still being advised to allow up to 15 minutes extra to complete their journey.

The line between Peterborough and Hitchin, towards Hitchin, was blocked due to a fault with the signalling system earlier today.

Disruption is expected until around 6pm.

Thameslink said: "Services are now able to run through the area and delays are reducing.

"If you are travelling from Peterborough towards London continue to use your normal route but please allow up to an extra 15 minutes to complete your journey.

"Services towards Peterborough from London are currently not being affected by this issue so you should continue to use your normal route."

Specialist engineers have now rectified the fault with the signalling system and trains are able to run through the area. Control teams are working to return the train service to the advertised timetable.

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today.