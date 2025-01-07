Train services to Biggleswade and Arlesey resume after disruption
Disruption on the Thameslink line – which meant that trains could not call at Biggleswade or Arlesey – has now ended.
Trains were delayed this afternoon (January 7) due to a points failure between Hitchin and Peterborough.
Thameslink stated: "Services are no longer being affected by this points failure.
"If you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you can claim Delay Repay here."
