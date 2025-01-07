Train services to Biggleswade and Arlesey resume after disruption

By Jo Robinson
Published 7th Jan 2025, 14:48 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 14:57 GMT
Travel news. Image: Thameslink.Travel news. Image: Thameslink.
Disruption on the Thameslink line – which meant that trains could not call at Biggleswade or Arlesey – has now ended.

Trains were delayed this afternoon (January 7) due to a points failure between Hitchin and Peterborough.

Thameslink stated: "Services are no longer being affected by this points failure.

"If you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you can claim Delay Repay here."

