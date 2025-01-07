Train services to Biggleswade and Arlesey resume after disruption

Travel news. Image: Thameslink.

Disruption on the Thameslink line – which meant that trains could not call at Biggleswade or Arlesey – has now ended.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trains were delayed this afternoon (January 7) due to a points failure between Hitchin and Peterborough.

Thameslink stated: "Services are no longer being affected by this points failure.

"If you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you can claim Delay Repay here."