Two die in collision on the A421 near the Black Cat roundabout in Bedfordshire

Police are appealing for dashcam footage or information

Two people have died in a collision on the A421 near the Black Cat roundabout this morning (Monday, November 1).

Shortly before 8am, a van, car, and HGV lorry were involved in a collision travelling westbound between the Black Cat roundabout and the A428.

The collision caused the vehicles to catch fire and two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Bedfordshire Police have said this is a complex recovery while specialist officers work with colleagues from other emergency services to establish the circumstances, so both the westbound and eastbound carriageways between the A428 and the Black Cat roundabout will remain closed today.

Sergeant David Burstow, leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the families of those involved at this time.

"We are working hard to establish the circumstances of the collision and ask that if you were travelling either westbound or eastbound this morning and have dashcam footage please come forward.”

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.