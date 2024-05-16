Two more fast trains for Biggleswade commuters who work in London
Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) is introducing the additional weekday services between Peterborough and London in response to rising demand.
The two new, fast services will operate from Monday, June 3, and use Peterborough, Huntingdon, St Neots, Biggleswade and Stevenage stations.
Jenny Saunders, customer services director for GTR, said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to respond with these extra seats, providing more choice, comfort and convenience for our passengers."
The new services are now included in online journey planners.
The additional morning train will depart Peterborough at 6.35am, and is scheduled to arrive in Huntingdon at 6.50am, St Neots at 6.58am, Biggleswade at 7.08am, Stevenage at 7.20am, and at London King’s Cross at 7.44am.
In the evening, the new return service will leave King’s Cross at 5.42pm, arriving in Stevenage at 6.25pm, Biggleswade at 6.18pm, St Neots at 6.28pm, Huntingdon at 6.36pm, and Peterborough at 6.53pm.