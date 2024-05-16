Two more fast trains for Biggleswade commuters who work in London

By Jo Robinson
Published 16th May 2024, 15:53 BST
Great Northern adds two services between Peterborough and London in June. Image: GTR.Great Northern adds two services between Peterborough and London in June. Image: GTR.
Biggleswade commuters on the Great Northern route will be offered an extra train each way from early next month.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) is introducing the additional weekday services between Peterborough and London in response to rising demand.

The two new, fast services will operate from Monday, June 3, and use Peterborough, Huntingdon, St Neots, Biggleswade and Stevenage stations.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director for GTR, said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to respond with these extra seats, providing more choice, comfort and convenience for our passengers."

The new services are now included in online journey planners.

The additional morning train will depart Peterborough at 6.35am, and is scheduled to arrive in Huntingdon at 6.50am, St Neots at 6.58am, Biggleswade at 7.08am, Stevenage at 7.20am, and at London King’s Cross at 7.44am.

In the evening, the new return service will leave King’s Cross at 5.42pm, arriving in Stevenage at 6.25pm, Biggleswade at 6.18pm, St Neots at 6.28pm, Huntingdon at 6.36pm, and Peterborough at 6.53pm.

