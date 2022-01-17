Two roads for Biggleswade motorists to avoid this week

Motorists in Biggleswade will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

• A1, from 9pm January 10 to 5am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Baldock to Biggleswade, Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Ringway.

Just two roads to avoid this week