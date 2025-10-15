WATCH: Bird’s eye view of progress as Black Cat revamp reaches halfway point

Well, it’s certainly coming along...

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ve got our hands on newly-released drone footage from National Highways and it shows the halfway point of the £1 billion Black Cat upgrade.

Major changes to key locations along the new 10-mile dual carriageway in Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire have already taken place – including at Black Cat roundabout, Cambridge Road in St Neots, Eltisley and Caxton Gibbet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those not in the know, the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet upgrade will improve journeys between Milton Keynes and Cambridge – replacing the only stretch of single carriageway between the M1 near Milton Keynes and the east coast ports of Felixstowe and Harwich.

The Black Cat upgrade reaches the halfway point (Picture: National Highways)

Both roundabouts will be upgraded to modern, free-flowing junctions, with the aim of reducing congestion.

Due for completion by spring 2027, drivers should save up to AN HOUR AND A HALF on their journeys every week.

Lee Galloway, National Highways project director, said: “It’s brilliant to see how much has been delivered as we are now at the halfway point in construction. Already motorists who regularly travel on the route will see major visible changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The end result will be a smoother, safer, and more free-flowing road network. This is now firmly in sight and we’re grateful for the ongoing understanding and support from the local community and road users.”

At this halfway point, workers have:

Moved 7.1 million tonnes of earth on-site to lay the foundations for the new dual carriageway

Laid 60,000 tonnes of asphalt

Diverted over 27 miles of broadband, gas, water, and power utilities – if you walked that distance, it would take nine hours

Lifted 84 bridge beams into place on six structures across the scheme. Once complete, 18 new bridges will have been built

Installed 11 miles of new drainage systems

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers will continue to see significant construction in the coming months, as National Highways lowers the A1 carriageway to pass beneath the new junction and progresses work on the new A421 flyover bridge.

And in the coming weeks, huge beams will be lifted into place to form the foundations of the new 200-metre viaduct that will carry traffic over the River Great Ouse in Bedfordshire.