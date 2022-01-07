The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice in Central Bedfordshire.

The warning, which runs from 3.30pm until midnight today (January 7) says to look out for icy surfaces on this evening and overnight, leading to potentially tricky conditions.

It said: "Early wintry showers in the north, and rain, sleet and hill snow further south will leave surfaces cold and wet by early evening.

"Clear spells for a time will allow ice to form in places, particularly for evening commuters, before temperatures trend up after midnight. The warning area highlights areas considered most likely to see ice."

Probably some icy patches forming on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths