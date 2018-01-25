UPDATED: Police speeding through Sharnrbook and O’Dell were assisting high-speed chase

Eyewitnesses reported seeing heavy police presence speeding through Bedfordshire on Thursday afternoon.

Police were spotted swarming towards O’Dell from Sharnbrook according to eyewitnesses.

Between nine and 10 police cars were seen speeding through Sharnbrook in the direction of O’Dell in Bedfordshire at around 1.30pm.

A spokesman for Beds Police revealed officers were assisting neighbouring Northamptonshire Police in a high speed chase which crossed the border twice.

The driver of the vehicle they were chasing was eventually apprehended at around 1.40pm.