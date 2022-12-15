Urgent safety warning after reports of mum and children walking on frozen lake in Biggleswade

The message comes after the loss of four boys aged six, eight, 10 and 11, who died after falling through a frozen lake at a park near Solihull on Sunday (December 11). However, despite the tragedy making national headlines, only two days later, a local eyewitness has claimed that two children and their mother were walking on one of the frozen lakes near Orchard Chase, Biggleswade.

She posted on social media: "I had to tell her she really shouldn't be doing that, it's dangerous. She said it’s OK, it [the ice] is really thick. I said ‘I bet those children in Birmingham thought that and now three of them are dead’."

In response to the worrying report, Biggleswade Town Councillor, Jonathan Woodhead, told the Chronicle: "I was shocked and very surprised. You don't know the depth or the strength of the ice - but to happen so soon after the terrible tragedy in Solihull. The woman was seen to say that she had got her arms stuck out, but that won't make any difference if you fall in and have a heart attack due to the cold of the water.

Don't venture onto the ice. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"The water temperature is colder than the air temperature; I think a lot of people don't realise that it's colder than walking around outside. You would be at risk of severe hypothermia. You could also get weighed down by your clothes, which is very worrying, especially if you are not a strong swimmer."

Councillor Woodhead urges residents to take care around bodies of water this winter, whether or not they are frozen, advising people to wrap up warm and to walk slowly on icy pavements

Cllr Woodhead added: "There is always a concern that when people come to the rescue, more lives are put at risk - we saw police officers getting hypothermia in Solihull. In Biggleswade, the response is likely to be from our retained firefighters. It could be your friends or family.

"We watch Hollywood films or see Christmas cards with Victorian 'Frost Fairs', and it all looks jolly fun - but they don't highlight the dangers. We don't have public information films any more, and we have certainly become more urbanised; perhaps there's a lack of assumed knowledge about the dangers of our natural environment."

A Bedfordshire Fire Service spokesman said: "Areas with frozen lakes, ponds, canals and reservoirs can be beautiful places to visit but many people risk their lives by venturing onto frozen water. Avoid going onto ice as this can be extremely dangerous if it breaks.