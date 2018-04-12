Victim named in Potton Road crash

The man who died in a fatal collision on Potton Road in Gamlingay on Sunday (8 April) has been named.

Luke Emery, 24, of Maunder Road, Biggleswade, died when his Renault Scenic collided with a tree.

The incident happened at around 2.40pm and Mr Emery was pronounced dead at the scene. A four-year-old boy was also treated for minor injuries.

PC John Blood, investigating the incident, said: “It’s always tragic when someone loses their life on the county’s roads and our thoughts are with Mr Emery’s family at this time. We would urge anyone with information which could help us piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Blood by calling 101, quoting Operation Oykel, or by using Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting tool on its website.