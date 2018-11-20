Wanderbus community service boosted by donation from Bedfordshire Freemasons

A generous donation from the county’s Freemasons will help a community bus service thrive, and provide vital links for the elderly.

Stephanie Kirby and Clive Lester, on behalf of Whitbread Wanderbus Ltd, were delighted to receive a cheque for £5,000 from Bedfordshire Freemasons towards the cost of a replacement second community bus.

Clive is one of the 22 volunteers who run the Community Wanderbus.

He said: “We would like to thank Bedfordshire Freemasons for their generous donation towards the purchase of this bus, which serves the residents of some 12 villages in Central Bedfordshire and helps fill the gaps left by traditional bus operators.

“The Community Wanderbus provides a much-needed link to local towns and villages for young and old residents, who do not have they own transport.”

He went on to explain that the Wanderbus services also provides residents, who are elderly and alone, with the opportunity to meet other residents and helps foster a community spirit.

Tony Henderson, leader of Bedfordshire Freemasons, who attended the presentation, said: “Sadly many people in later life find themselves alone.

“As Clive noted, the service provided by the Wanderbus helps them to get out and stops them feeling alone and isolated.

“The Masonic Charitable Foundation - a charity which is funded solely by Freemasons - has recently donated £1million to Age UK to fund a three-year programme to help older people feel less lonely and get the most out of life”.

For more details about the service, and full timetables, visit wanderbus.org.uk/