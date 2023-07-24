Warden Abbey Vineyard in Old Warden wins Made in Bedfordshire Category for the CPRE Beds Living Countryside Awards
Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity is delighted to announce that its community vineyard Warden Abbey Vineyard has won the ‘Made in Bedfordshire’ award in CPRE Bedfordshire’s Living Countryside Awards
After being shortlisted for the award, judges came to visit the vineyard on a volunteering day to see it in action. The judges were impressed by the emphasis on inclusion and wellbeing for volunteers and visitors alike, alongside preserving Bedfordshire’s heritage.
The ‘Made in Bedfordshire’ award celebrates the best of Bedfordshire’s local produce – food, drink, or arts and crafts – that either directly or indirectly enhances the rural environment and the rural economy. Congratulations to the highly commended entrants: Hillside Market Garden and Aragon Lacemakers, and to the commended entrants: Chris Dodson Thatching, Hay Lane Flowers and Morgan Pell Meats.
Tim Taylor, Warden Abbey vineyard manager said: "This award is a testament to the tireless work of our dedicated volunteers, and everyone at Beds RCC and the local community who support the vineyard. Thank you to CPRE Beds for recognising the hard work that goes into running a vineyard and producing local wine through choosing us as the winner. Cheers to everyone who makes Warden Abbey Vineyard a success!"
CPRE (Campaign to Protect Rural England) is a national charity which believes in “countryside and green spaces that are accessible to all, rich in nature and playing a crucial role in responding to the climate emergency.” CPRE Bedfordshire works across Bedfordshire to make this happen in our county, and their awards celebrate the best of projects which are helping to make this a reality.