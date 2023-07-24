After being shortlisted for the award, judges came to visit the vineyard on a volunteering day to see it in action. The judges were impressed by the emphasis on inclusion and wellbeing for volunteers and visitors alike, alongside preserving Bedfordshire’s heritage.

Tim Taylor, Warden Abbey vineyard manager said: "This award is a testament to the tireless work of our dedicated volunteers, and everyone at Beds RCC and the local community who support the vineyard. Thank you to CPRE Beds for recognising the hard work that goes into running a vineyard and producing local wine through choosing us as the winner. Cheers to everyone who makes Warden Abbey Vineyard a success!"