Warnings after field fires threaten homes in Haynes and Roxton

People are being warned about the dangers of field fires after four major events in Bedfordshire this week.

In one blaze local farmers created a fire break to help stop the blaze heading towards nearby properties.

On Monday there was a large crop fire in Haynes when 50 hectares of crops caught fire, after one of the longest periods without rain this century.

Crews from eight stations in the county fought the blaze in Northwood End Road, Haynes, which at one stage came close to the village.

Firefighters used three high pressure lances, three hose reels and one jet to extinguish the fire.

Also on Monday firecrews from Harrold Community Fire Station and Sandy Fire Station were called to a grass fire in a meadow between Riverfield Drive and Barkers Lane in Bedford.

Firefighters used one jet, one hose reel and one fogging unit from the multi-purpose rescue vehicle and one light portable pump to take water from the river.

On Tuesday, two large field fires near Wyboston meant several roads had to be closed in the area.

Nearby residents were warned to keep doors and windows closed as smoke billowed from the fields. Police closed Staploe Road, The Lane in EWybostion, Roxton Road and the road between Brook Farm and Staploe Road while fire crews from Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire fought to bring the blazes under control.

The first call came in at 1.50pm on Tuesday and Firefighters from Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service assisted crews from Kempston Community Fire Station Toddington Community Fire Station, Potton Community Fire Station, Ampthill Community Fire Station, Biggleswade Community Fire Station, Sandy Fire Station and Shefford Community Fire Station to tackle a fire involving 200 hectare of standing crop and stubble off Bedford Road in Roxton. Firefighters used hose reels, lances and beaters to extinguish the fire.

The second came in at 4.25pm after a combine harvester caught fire and spread to 40 hectares of standing crop and stubble. Firefighters extinguished the fire using hose reel, jets and high pressure lances.

A Fire service spokesman said: “Huge well done to all the crews involved and a special shout out to the local farmers who created a fire break to ensure the fire did not spread and provided protection to nearby properties.”

As this hot weather continues please do all that you can help to prevent wildfires in our countryside:

❌Avoid having bonfires, take waste to your local Recycling Centre

❌Don’t discard cigarettes or matches whilst walking or driving through the countryside

❌Don’t have BBQs in unauthorised areas and make sure it is cold before it is disposed of correctly

❌Never leave a BBQ unattended

❌Don’t start campfires in the countryside

❌Don’t discard rubbish - litter such as reflective cans and glass can start fires

❌If you live close to woodland or heathland do not burn off garden rubbish during hot weather

❌Report any evidence of illegal fire setting activity

What to do if you discover a fire

* Move to a safe place and call the Fire Service on 999 immediately, provide as much detail as you can - size of fire, location, any landmarks and terrain.

* Don’t attempt to tackle the fire yourself these fires can spread fast. If you haven’t already, self-evacuate the area as soon as possible.

Pictures courtesy of Tristan Slessor and Beds Fire and Rescue.