Bootid meteor shower: What is the Bootid meteor shower? When to see the Bootid meteor shower?

By Jessica Martin
Published 26th Jun 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 16:15 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Here’s the date the Bootid meteor shower peaks and when the best time to look for it is.

According to the International Meteor Organisation, the Bootid meteor shower is active from June 22 to July 2.

Space.com says: “Shooting stars associated with the comet may be observed emanating from a point of origin - known as a radiant - located in the constellation Bootes, from which the shower received its official designation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When is the best time to see the Bootid meteor shower?

The best time to see the Bootid meteor shower will likely be before dawn or just after dusk on June 27.

A meteor flashes across the night sky.placeholder image
A meteor flashes across the night sky. | Getty Images

Bootid meteor shower 1998

The Bootid meteor shower is normally weak, however some years have provided bigger displays.

For example, in 1998, there was a strong outburst with the zenithal hourly rate (ZHR) reaching 100.

Have you got a video you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your footage will appear on our website.

Related topics:Meteor showerVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice