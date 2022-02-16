'Danger to life' warning for Central Bedfordshire as Storm Eunice blows in on Friday

Storm Eunice could pose a danger to life says the Met Office as it issues an amber warning for Central Bedfordshire.

According to the Met Office, the storm could cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds of up to 80mph on Friday.

And it said there is a 'good chance' flying debris could result in a danger to life, with damage to buildings and homes likely - including roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for strong wind

Meanwhile, it says roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights - and there is a good chance that there could be power cuts - possibly prolonged - and disruption to other services such as mobile phone coverage.

The Met Office added that falling branches and some uprooted trees are also likely.

It said: "Extremely strong winds may develop over southwest England early on Friday, before spreading north and east during the day.

"Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the track of Eunice, there is an increasing likelihood of widespread inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph and up to 80 mph in a few places."

Winds are expected to ease across western areas through the afternoon, and eastern areas during the evening.