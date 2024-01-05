Further warnings have been issued and major roads closed across the county

Major roads across the county have been closed due to flooding in the wake of Storm Henk.

A red flood warning has been issued for River Flit, River Hit and River Ivel at Shefford and Clifton, with the Government saying water levels are rising steadily and flooding is expected.

The areas braced to expect flooding include Hazel Close, Scotgrange Meadow, The Hollies, South Bridge Street, Kingsmede, North Bridge Street, Hardwick Close, Riverside, Powells Road, Bedford Road and Heronslee in Shefford and Pedley Lane and Stanford Lane in Clifton.

Meanwhile, flooding is ‘possible’ along the River Ivel from Langford to Blunham, including the rivers Purwell, Hiz, Flit and Hit.

There is significant disruption across the county this morning due to flooding.

The A421 remains closed eastbound from the M1 to Marston Moretaine, with significant delays around Junction 13 of the M1 where the closure is in place.

The A6 from the Sainsbury's roundabout up to Clapham is also badly flooded.

The A507 at Beadlow has now been closed.

A number of houses have been evacuated due to flooding in Leighton Buzzard and there are road closures in place on Hockliffe Road at the junction of Brook Street and Appenine Way.

While The Embankment remains open for now, Oakley bridges, the Felmersham bridge and Harrold bridge are closed.

Sheep Lane in Woburn at the Flying Fox roundabout remains passable at the moment but Police say they would encourage people to avoid the area.

The road is now closed under the railway bridge in Stewartby after cars got stranded there.

Cars have also got stranded in flooding in Great Barford High Street.