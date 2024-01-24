Part of the roof has been damaged by high winds - Google Maps

High winds overnight have forced the closure of a Biggleswade school.

Parents were informed this morning (Wednesday) that Stratton Upper School on Eagle Farm Road had suffered damage to the school roof and solar panels but that the school would be open by lunchtime.

But later this morning principal Sam Farmer said in a bulletin to parents: “We have re-assessed the damage caused by the high winds and solar panels. Whilst the H+S team and contractors are on site and making progress, with gusting wind hampering roof access, I am not satisfied that we will have the site absolutely ready by 12:30. The safety of our students is paramount here. It is with regret that I will need to keep the site closed to students today.

“We will continue to assess this throughout the day and provide additional comms by the close of day to confirm arrangements for tomorrow. It is our intent to open as normal tomorrow.”

The winds also damaged the school gates on Eagle Farm Road with staff and pupils being old the access the site through the Weatherley Centre carpark via Orchard Close.

The damage comes after the country was hit by two storms, Isha and Jocelyn, with days of each other with winds of up to 97mph reported in some areas.

Sam Farmer, Principal of Stratton Upper School, stated, "Today's closure is a result of ongoing high winds impeding repairs to a damaged area of school roof and solar panels. We promptly notified parents and carers of revised arrangements upon discovering the damage when the site team arrived early this morning.

“Our top priority is the safety of staff and students. We aim to resume normal operations tomorrow and regular updates are being provided to parents and

carers.