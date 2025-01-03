Yellow weather warning for snow issued for Central Bedfordshire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow this weekend, starting on Saturday, January 4.
Those in Central Bedfordshire are warned of outbreaks of rain on Saturday evening and into Sunday which could be “preceded by a spell of snow”.
The Met Office said: “Whilst there is a fair bit of uncertainty as to how far north this may spread, and how long any snow will last, significant accumulations of snow are possible, especially (but not exclusively) on hills."
They also added that as milder air moves into southern and central areas, this snow may “turn to a spell of freezing rain for a time, adding to the risk of ice.”
While the Met Office conceded the warning has a 'very low likelihood', it advised people who are travelling this weekend to plan ahead, check for delays and closures, leave more time to drive and pack essentials.
Visit Central Bedfordshire Council’s website for more information on coping with winter weather or sign up for email alerts.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.