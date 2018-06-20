Weekend of celebrations held to mark 40th anniversary of Great Barford - Wollstein Twinning Partnership

Celebrations have been held to mark the 40th anniversary of the Great Barford - Wöllstein Twinning Partnership with a weekend of outings and fun events.

The group reports: “The longstanding and very special connection between Great Barford and its twin village in the beautiful Rheinhessen region of Germany is going strong.

“40 years after the official twinning agreement was signed, the group celebrated with a wonderful sunny weekend of fun and friendship.

“As well as plenty of free time for guests and hosts to relax together, the programme included a day trip to Sandringham and Hunstanton, the official partnership dinner, with excellent catering by Capers and superb entertainment provided by the ‘Bedford Adhoc Swing Band’.

“Great Barford Bowls Club kindly hosted a very enjoyable morning of bowling with a buffet lunch, and the annual games evening rounded off the weekend, with sumo wrestling (suits provided) welly wanging, egg and spoon and sack races replacing the usual darts, skittles and carpet bowls.

“It was a very close competition but Great Barford successfully regained the trophy!”

“The visiting group included 10 youngsters and two teachers from the local secondary school in Wöllstein as well as families of all ages - some new to the partnership and some who have been enjoying the friendship between the two villages right from the beginning.

“In 1982 Wöllstein presented Great Barford with the gift of a traditional wine press from the region. It has recently been restored and re-sited, with the support of Great Barford Parish Council, at The Pound on the High Street. The press was unveiled by Lucia Müller, mayor of Wöllstein and James Rudgley, parish council chairman.

“If you would like to find out more visit www.greatbarfordpartnership.co.uk and follow the contact link to get in touch. A warm welcome is guaranteed next year in Wöllstein where the hospitality is second to none.”