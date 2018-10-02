WI members in Wrestlingworth mark 100 years of their village institute

There was cake and bubbly as members of Wrestlingworth WI celebrated the insitute’s centenary - one of only five in Bedfordshire to reach the landmark occasion.

Fifty members, guests, past members who have left the district and three representatives from the County Federation including chairman Sally Ball, enjoyed a sumptuous tea, a piece of celebration cake and a glass of Prosecco, at the event on September 18.

The proceedings, as was fitting, started with a rousing rendition of ‘Jerusalem’.

The two cakes decorated by Yvonne Hall were cut by long standing members Rosemary Chapman and Evelyn Wilding and a rolling computerised presentation of archive photographs prepared by Ron Pickford ran throughout the evening.

The Sandy Ukelele Band, whose skill and musicianship always get everyone singing, completed the entertainment.