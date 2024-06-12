Woman dies in collision at Willington garden centre

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 12th Jun 2024, 13:24 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2024, 13:25 BST
A woman who was hit by a car in a garden centre car park has died.

The woman was on foot when she was hit by a grey Renault Captur car in the car park at Frosts Willington Garden Centre on Sandy Road at around 2.30pm on Sunday (June 9).

The 59-year-old from Bedford suffered serious injuries when she was trapped under the car. She was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, but died as a result of her injuries.

The car was also in collision with two other vehicles.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, of Bedfordshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “It was a busy Sunday afternoon at the garden centre and we are hopeful that this appeal may yield more information. We would particularly like to hear from anyone who left before the police arrived.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online with the reference number 235 from 9 June.

