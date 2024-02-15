Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue at the scene in Beeston.

A woman was taken to hospital after a house blaze caused by a lit candle.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire at High Road in Beeston – with the A1 between Biggleswade and Sandy closed while they tackled the blaze.

Crews from Sandy, Harrold, Kempston and Potton battled the fire, rescuing a woman and dog from the house. The woman was taken to hospital where she is now believed to be in a stable condition, while the dog is being cared for by a vet.

A fire service spokesman said the crews wore breathing apparatus and used hoses and jets to put out the fire “in arduous conditions”.

A fire investigation, supported by the fire investigation dog from London Fire Brigade, found the fire was accidentally started by an unattended tealight.

Station Commander Jamie Clarke, fire investigator, said: “Candles are used in many homes, but it only takes one accident to cause a fire. I would urge residents to make sure, when using candles, that they are lit in proper holders and placed away from curtains, loose clothing, furniture fabric and paper.

“It is important that children and pets are kept well away from any lit candles and always extinguish them when leaving a room.

“One of the best ways to protect your family and your home is to have smoke detectors fitted and working. If you have them installed, please ensure that you change the batteries regularly and that you test them. Smoke detectors should also be replaced every ten years."