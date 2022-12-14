With shows like Andor, Better Call Saul and The Crown, 2022 was a massive year for TV. As a result, 2023 has a lot to live up to.

With several highly anticipated shows scheduled to make a return next year, it looks like we’re in for another year of top-tier telly. Which shows are you most looking forward to?

Thanks to CasinoAlpha , we’ve been able to pinpoint the TV shows scheduled for release next year that have received the most monthly Google searches. Only searches made by people in the UK have been included for the purposes of the research.

Additionally, the research only included TV serials. No reality shows, such as Love Island, will appear in this list.

Most Popular

Among the shows in the list are Squid Game, Ted Lasso and Clarkson’s Farm. However, it begs the question - which is the most popular?

10 most anticipated TV shows in 2023

10 - YOU (Season 4) - 19,000 monthly searches

YOU will be back very soon, with Season 4 set to kick off on February 10, 2023. However, fans of the show will then have to wait an entire month to watch the rest of the series, which will be released on March 10.

Season 3 of YOU was highly praised by fans and critics alike. Can Season 4 live up to its lofty expectations?

9 - Bridgerton (Season 3) - 20,000 monthly searches

Bridgerton was next on the list, accumulating 20,000 searches every month. The period drama will return for a third season in 2023, though an official release date is currently unconfirmed.

8 - Ginny and Georgia (Season 2) - 22,000 monthly searches

With 22,000 monthly searches, Ginny and Georgia placed 8th on the list. It’s set to come out soon, with Season 2 becoming available on January 5, 2023. It features Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry as the titular main characters.

7 - Invincible (Season 2) - 22,000 monthly searches

Invincible is set to return to our screen in 2023, making it the only animated show on this list. The show follows the adventures of Mark Grayson and his superhero father, Omni-Man.

The show is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. A release date has yet to be confirmed, despite a second and third series being announced all the way back in April 2021.

6 - Ted Lasso (Season 3) - 23,000 monthly searches

With 23,000 monthly searches, the heartfelt comedy drama starring Jason Sudekis as the out-of-his-depth Ted Lasso ranks 6th on the list. AFC Richmond and the gang are set to return to our screens in 2023, though an official release date is unfinalised.

Can the loveable Ted guide AFC Richmond to glory in Season 3? The show is exclusive to Apple TV, so if you’d like to find out, you’ll need to subscribe to them.

5 - Outer Banks (Season 3) - 26,000 monthly searches

With Season 2 leaving fans on a tantalising cliffhanger, fans of Outer Banks have been searching for the show around 26,000 each month. Season 3 was confirmed to be in production back in December 2021, but a release date is still unconfirmed.

4 - The Mandalorian (Season 3) - 30,000 monthly searches

With 30,000 monthly searches, the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu will be returning to Disney + on February 22, 2023. The release date was confirmed by creator Jon Favreau.

With the villainous Moff Gideon (presumably) defeated, fans of the show are speculating which direction the show will go in. However, fast-paced interstellar Star Wars action is a guarantee.

3 - Clarkson’s Farm (Season 2) - 35,000 monthly searches

Jeremy Clarkson, former star of Top Gear, surprised everyone when he announced he’d be hosting a farming show. However, it was a success - and people are eagerly awaiting Season 2.

The misadventures of Diddly Squat Farm will return to Amazon Prime in 2023. It’s scheduled for release on February 10.

2 - Stranger Things (Season 5) - 66,000 monthly searches

Stranger Things Season 5 received an enormous amount of search traffic, with 66,000 monthly searches in the UK. Can the gang defeat Vecna once and for all in Season 5?

Filming for the show has yet to commence, meaning it may not come out until 2024. However, fans of the show will be keeping their fingers crossed for an earlier release.

1 - Squid Game (Season 2) - 75,000 monthly searches

Topping the list and dwarfing the competition is Squid Game, the ultra-popular South Korean survival drama. Most of the cast of Season 1 were killed off during its run - leaving fans wondering how they will continue the show.

