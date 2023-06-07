A 14-year-old boy has died at a school in West Lothian. Police arrived at St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn on Tuesday afternoon (June 6) following reports of ‘concern’ for a pupil, with the school saying there was an ‘isolated incident’.

The pupil was taken to hospital but died shortly after, with counselling set up for other students following the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Tuesday June 6, 2023, officers were called to a report of concern for a 14-year-old boy at a school in the Bathgate area.

“He was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment, but died a short time later. His family have been informed and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the death.”

Most Popular

A statement posted on the school’s website said: “We can confirm that emergency services were called to St Kentigern’s Academy earlier today (Tuesday) following an isolated incident within the school grounds.