News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
4 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation
17 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
17 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
18 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
19 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage

5 ways to avoid the King’s coronation & Royalists this weekend

If you don’t want to join in the celebrations for the King’s coronation here’s some tips for this weekend

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 6th May 2023, 10:55 BST- 2 min read

As the King’s coronation gets underway today (May 6) the internet and social media is plastered with royal-related news. But if you’re just not interested or you want to take a break from the festivities we have rounded up a few ways to avoid the occasion.

Thousands have flocked to London to join in the celebrations, but if you’d rather have a relaxing weekend and carry on with your normal activities here’s how you can do it. King Charles and Camilla are due to be officially crowned at Buckingham Palace this morning (May 6).

However, street parties, picnics and other gatherings are expected to take place across the weekend. Meanwhile, workers in the UK have also been granted an additional bank holiday on Monday (May 8) to celebrate.

5 ways to avoid the King’s coronation & Royalists this weekend 5 ways to avoid the King’s coronation & Royalists this weekend
5 ways to avoid the King’s coronation & Royalists this weekend
Most Popular

    Ways to avoid King’s coronation

    Avoid London

    London will be full of Royalists, street parties and union jacks this weekend as people flock to the capital to celebrate King Charles’ coronation. A big screen to show the celebration is also being put up in Hyde Park - so avoid this area if you don’t want to join in.

    Go offline

    Social media, Apple News and media outlets will be in overdrive with Royal content this weekend. If you don’t want to see it, simply try going offline for the day to avoid the updates.

    Go out of town

    If your street is full of Royalists who can’t get enough of the celebrations, why not try escaping to somewhere rural for the weekend. Try a digital detox in the countryside to avoid all the fuss.The Countryside Charity has worked out a map of the quietest places in England. Fen Drayton Reserve in South Cambridgeshire, Bossington Beach in Somerset and the North York Moors could be a great place for a hike or a quiet stroll.

    Change plans

    If you can’t physically go out of town for the weekend, why not try looking for an anti-coronation space this weekend. Some cities including Sheffield and Manchester are hosting ‘anti-Coronation safe spaces’ with alternative Coronation quizzes and events this weekend.

    Related topics:Buckingham PalaceCoronationinternetSocial mediaWorkersLondon