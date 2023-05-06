As the King’s coronation gets underway today (May 6) the internet and social media is plastered with royal-related news. But if you’re just not interested or you want to take a break from the festivities we have rounded up a few ways to avoid the occasion.

Thousands have flocked to London to join in the celebrations, but if you’d rather have a relaxing weekend and carry on with your normal activities here’s how you can do it. King Charles and Camilla are due to be officially crowned at Buckingham Palace this morning (May 6).

However, street parties, picnics and other gatherings are expected to take place across the weekend. Meanwhile, workers in the UK have also been granted an additional bank holiday on Monday (May 8) to celebrate.

5 ways to avoid the King’s coronation & Royalists this weekend

Avoid London

London will be full of Royalists, street parties and union jacks this weekend as people flock to the capital to celebrate King Charles’ coronation. A big screen to show the celebration is also being put up in Hyde Park - so avoid this area if you don’t want to join in.

Go offline

Social media, Apple News and media outlets will be in overdrive with Royal content this weekend. If you don’t want to see it, simply try going offline for the day to avoid the updates.

Go out of town

If your street is full of Royalists who can’t get enough of the celebrations, why not try escaping to somewhere rural for the weekend. Try a digital detox in the countryside to avoid all the fuss.The Countryside Charity has worked out a map of the quietest places in England. Fen Drayton Reserve in South Cambridgeshire, Bossington Beach in Somerset and the North York Moors could be a great place for a hike or a quiet stroll.

Change plans