A fake enterprise called MAC's has tricked passers-by into sharing their personal information

The fake enterprise dubbed MACs - a reverse of the word ‘scam’ - tricked passers-by into sharing their personal information after promising them tips on how to stay safe online and swerve the scammers.

However, staff, led by reformed fraudster Tony Sales, managed to convince half of those they spoke with to share sensitive information, before later explaining how it could be used to defraud them.

Members of the public readily gave the reformed con-artist important personal information including their names, address, phone numbers and even date of birth - all of which could be valuable information to fraudsters.

It comes after a survey of 2,000 adults found 39 per cent believe social media has made it normal to know information such as people’s full names and date of birth.

And 18 per cent admitted they give information away too easily online.

MACs was set up by Virgin Media O2, to highlight how easy it can be to share personal information with strangers, which can enable criminals to defraud their innocent victims.

Despite 56 per cent feeling confident the information they share online is safe, the typical adult gives away personal details online twice a week - 104 times-a-year.

Tony Sales, author of The Big Con, said:

“I am never surprised how easily people give their information over.

“Because in general we are decent, hardworking and honest, it’s easy for unscrupulous criminals to take advantage of the good nature of the victims.

“Fear, greed, love - these are the psychological weapons fraudsters will deploy to dupe you into giving your information over.

“Remember that your data is cash for criminals everywhere, so swot up to stay safe.”

This is the moment unsuspecting members of the public realised they had been talked into handing over a wealth of personal details - to an ‘anti-scam’ team.