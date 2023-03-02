Aldi has revealed a list of 30 locations it would like to open new shops in the next year as it plans to invest £400 million into store development .To find the suitable locations for the new shops, Aldi is asking customers to recommend a site, with the chance of winning a fee if their suggestion is chosen.

Aldi has said each location would ‘ideally’ be near a main road with good visibility and access. The low-cost supermarket would like freehold town-centre or edge-of-town sites that are around 1.5 acres and can accommodate a 20,000sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aldi has stepped up its search for new sites across the country as it aims to continue rolling out new stores at pace. New industry data revealed this week that Aldi remains the fastest-growing supermarket.

As well as growing sales by over 26% year-on-year, during the last three months Aldi attracted 1.3m more shoppers with customer spend switching from every other supermarket. Aldi plans to invest more than £400 million in store development over the coming year as it targets new and refurbished stores across the UK, including in the Midlands, North West, North East, Yorkshire and coastal towns.

Most Popular

Aldi currently has more than 990 stores but is committed to continuing towards its current target of 1,200 stores across the UK to reach more shoppers. The supermarket offers a finder’s fee for agents who recommend a site, which is either 1.5% of a freehold price or 10% of the first year’s rent for leasehold sites.

The Aldi sign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer at Aldi UK, said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher; there are still some towns and areas that either don’t have access to an Aldi or have capacity for additional stores.

“To meet that demand, we need to open more stores and it’s our mission to keep driving our ambitious expansion plan to achieve that.”

Anybody who has a site that may fit Aldi’s requirements should contact [email protected]

Aldi - New store priority locations

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Birmingham

2. Warwick

3. Wellingborough

4. Cathcart, Glasgow

Advertisement

Advertisement

5. Drylaw, Edinburgh

6. Bonnyrigg

7. Wilmslow

8. Wigan

Advertisement

Advertisement

9. Penwortham

10. Barry

11. Torquay

12. Saltash

Advertisement

Advertisement

13. Basildon

14. Rayleigh

15. St Albans

16. York

Advertisement

Advertisement

17. Harrogate

18. Scarborough

19. Sunderland

20. Chesterfield

Advertisement

Advertisement

21. Ossett

22. Formby

23. Upton

24. Liverpool

Advertisement

Advertisement

25. Chesterton

26. Tunbridge Wells

27. Worthing

28. Bath

Advertisement

Advertisement

29. Oxford

30. Dorchester