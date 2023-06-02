Alison Hammond appeared emotional on today’s (June 2) episode of This Morning after she was forced to watch Phillip Schofield’s BBC interview. The Birmingham born presenter, 48, broke down in tears after watching the clip of her former colleague.

Phillip Schofield quit the ITV programme last month after rumours began circling that he had previously had an affair with a younger ITV colleague. Days after leaving the show, which he had presented for over 20 years, he issued a statement admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair whilst still married to his wife, Stephanie Lowe.

Last night the television presenter spoke to Amol Rajan at the BBC for a frank interview where Schofield admitted he’d “lost everything” . The team at This Morning reacted to the interview as part of their daily news segment which saw Alison Hammond get emotional.

Hammond described watching the interview as “really painful” to watch due to her friendship with Schofield. In the clip shown on the programme, Phillip Schofield said: “It is relentless, and it is day after day, after day after day. If you don’t think that that is going to have the most catastrophic effect on someone’s mind - do you want me to die? Because that’s where I am. I have lost everything.”

During today’s episode of This Morning, both Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary shared how covering the story had been “difficult” and “painful” due to their relationships with the former presenter. Hammond broke down in tears as she said: “I was finding it really painful [to watch the interview clip] because obviously, you know, I loved Phillip Schofield and it’s weird because I still love Phillip Schofield.”

“However what he’s done is wrong, he’s admitted it, he’s said sorry. But as a family we’re all really struggling to process everything. I never know what to say. But I remember what my mum used to say. And in the Bible it says he without sin, cast the first stone. And I just don’t want to, I don’t want to say anything bad because obviously I’m in conflict, that’s how I feel.”

