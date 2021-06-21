All the best deals on Amazon Prime Day 2021 UK - from iPhones to pushchairs and more

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally upon us.

Get all the latest deals on top brands and more in our live feed of the day’s offers!

The sales spectacular will feature more than two million deals globally for savvy shoppers to take advantage of in one of the most anticipated discount days of the year.

Retail giant Amazon first launched the shopping extravaganza six years ago and its place in the consumer calendar has become increasingly more established over that time.

It can now comfortably command a place alongside the likes of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Here's all you need to know about this year's Amazon Prime Day - from when it starts and ends to the best deals to have already hit the mega online marketplace.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

In 2021, Amazon Prime Day is actually spread over a 48-hour period across Monday 21 June and Tuesday 22 June in the UK.

There will be a wide range of deals for shoppers to choose from, including limited time offers available for a few hours to discounts across the two days.

Some deals have already gone live in the build up to the big savings bonanza, as the promotion campaign ramps up for big name brands and emerging sellers.

Amazon Prime Day discounts are only accessible to those with Amazon Prime memberships so shoppers wanting to take advantage of the deals will have to become a member first.

The good news is it's easy enough to do through the Amazon website where new sign-ups can enjoy 30 days free access to Amazon Prime rewards.

What deals will be on offer?

Amazon has promised deals and discounts on a number of top brands such as Levi’s, Samsung, Fire TVs, LEGO and Fisher-Price, among others.

Amazon's own products such as Echo Buds and tablets tend to feature heavily, too, while Apple items have historically also been put on offer through the day.

Keep an eye on our running live blog of the day’s best deals to see what savings you can make on some top of the range products from hair and beauty to tech.

For now, though, scroll down to have a look at a selection of the best deals to hit the market as the countdown to Amazon Prime Day continues.

Best almost Amazon Prime Deals 2021

Save a whopping 58% on top of the range wireless earbuds, with active noise reduction and powered by Alexa. With long-lasting battery life of up to five hours of music playback per charge, Echo Buds are the perfect fitness friend (sweat resistant and secure fit).

Put the whole home security at your fingertips with Ring Alarm. This five piece kit includes base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, range extender and a Ring indoor cam, with optional extras. Knocked down from £268.

This Fire HD10 Tablet boasts 64GB of internal storage and is up to 30% faster than the previous model thanks to a super fast 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2GB RAM. Access your favourite streaming services, apps and websites all in one place, with up to 12 hours of reading time. Comes in a range of colours for your preference.