An in-room workout guide to keep fit when away from home

The guide includes detailed instructions and illustrations on how to make the most of the room around them, including bodyweight stretches using a suitcase, for any and all abilities.

It follows research of 2,000 adults which found 46 per cent fall out of exercise habits as soon as they stay away from home - with 36 per cent of exercisers already falling off the fitness bandwagon in 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And 33 per cent of people who do stop working out when away find themselves feeling uncomfortable exercising in an unfamiliar environment.

With a fifth (21 per cent) admitting they can quickly fall out of love with exercising if they allow work to get in the way.

The brand worked with fitness coach Corrine Best to create the guide, ahead of National Stress Awareness Month in April.

She said: “I’m constantly on the move, so I understand how challenging it can be maintaining a workout routine while traveling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Exercise is a brilliant stress buster - and with this 10-minute hotel workout, you really can break a sweat and feel like you’re doing something healthy, no matter where you are.

“It not only boosts metabolism and increases energy levels but also alleviates stress, leaving you refreshed and revitalised for whatever your journey holds.

“Plus, you can repeat it as many times as necessary, ensuring you stay on track with your fitness goals and make the most of every stay away from home.”

More than four in 10 people who admit they slack with their exercise when travelling cite a loss of motivation to work out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While 25 per cent don’t want to bring their gym gear away with them as it’s not always practical.

Nearly half (48 per cent) of all adults polled, however, would welcome inspiration around how to work out without a dedicated gym.

One in five (22 per cent) of adults claim to exercise every day, while 12 per cent admit they never work up a sweat.

In general, the main thing holding people back from reaching their fitness goals is a simple lack of motivation (35 per cent).

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is followed by feelings of fatigue (30 per cent), a lack of time (29 per cent) and too much stress (18 per cent).

While 27 per cent admit their plans to exercise can be thrown off by something as simple as the weather, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Just over a fifth (21 per cent) have attempted to exercise in a hotel room while staying away, with core exercises like planks or stomach crunches popular.

Another 29 per cent have utilised equipment within the room to work out, such as squats using a chair for balance, or for tricep dips.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And on average, those exercising in the confines of their living quarters are able to pump out a session lasting just under 20 minutes.

Tamara Strauss, from Premier Inn, added: “We are always looking for ways in which we can improve our guest’s experience, and by creating this workout guide it will give people the option to stay on track whilst away from home.

“It can be easy when you’re away to just put off doing some form of exercise, but if it happens regularly it can really have an impact on your wellbeing.

“An exercise professional will tell you it’s better to do something rather than nothing, even if it’s not your optimal workout - so hopefully this will help.