Taylor said he had taken his first round of the drug six weeks ago

Andy Taylor, the original guitarist of Duran Duran, has said he’s extended his life ‘for five years’ after a doctor prescribed him an innovative drug which targets cancer cells. The 61-year-old was diagnosed with prostate cancer four years ago but only revealed his condition last year.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Taylor said he had taken his first round of the drug six weeks ago. He was offered the drug - known as Lutetium-177 - after he went public with the news in November 2022.

He said: “It can’t see healthy cells. It kills stage four cancer in your bones. And so what it’s effectively done is extend my life for five years.”

Taylor was forced to miss Duran Duran’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame due to ongoing treatment. He opened up about his diagnosis in a letter which was read out by his former bandmates as they were inducted.

Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon read the letter, which said: “Just over four years ago I was diagnosed with stage four metastatic prostate cancer. Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course we are no different; so I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade.”

Taylor revealed that doctors had allowed him to ‘rock on’ as normal until recently when his health deteriorated and he was put on what he called “the blacklist”.

Andy Taylor, formerly of Duran Duran (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

Duran Duran are an English pop group that were formed in Birmingham back in 1978. The band enjoyed worldwide success and were best known for popular songs such as Hungry Like The Wolf, Ordinary World, Girls On Film, Save A Prayer and Rio.

The group remains active today, and most recently rose to prominence once again by performing at the Queen’s platinum Jubilee concert and the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony earlier this year.