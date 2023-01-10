Marvel unveiled the latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Tuesday morning (January 10) much to the delight of fans. This time, Scott Lang (played by Paul Rudd as Ant-Man) appears to attempt to rewrite history and alter the events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline once again, leaving it in utter chaos.

The two-minute and 18-second video , which was released during the NCAA’s College Football Playoff National Championship, takes a look at Ant-Man’s trip into the Quantum Realm after his daughter, Cassie (played by Kathryn Newton) accidentally opens a vortex into a Microverse that captures the whole family.

Advertisement

Jonathan Majors, who starred in Disney+ series Loki , comes back in the role of the film’s primary antagonist. However, this time, he is portraying a different version of Kang the Conqueror than audiences saw in the TV show.

In the trailer, Kang offers Lang the option to go back in time and relive the five years he missed out during the Blip so he could watch his daughter grow up. Ant-Man, who successfully helped the Avengers save the universe with his heroic performance in Avengers: Endgame by using the power of time, now appears tempted so he could get that second chance.

Most Popular

But Kang’s deal comes with a condition - he needs Ant-Man’s help so he can flee the Quantum Realms and return to the normal world. Little does he know that playing with time comes with severe consequences. Towards the end of the trailer, Ant-Man sees himself splitting into numerous versions of himself, raising the possibility that this could alter the course of the MCU timeline.

In this upcoming third instalment of the Ant-Man series, Evangeline Lilly returns as Wasp while Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer reprise their roles as Wasp’s parents Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne.

Advertisement

‘Fresh Off The Boat’ star Randall Park returns as FBI agent Jimmy Woo while William Jackson Harper from ‘The Good Place’ and Katy O’Brian from ‘The Mandalorian’ are two of the new cast members who have joined the latest instalment.

The new trailer also provided Marvel fans with a glimpse of supervillain MODOK , the first appearance in the MCU. The movie is slated to release on February 17 and expected to have a runtime of two hours and five minutes, making it the longest running duration for an Ant-Man franchise.

Advertisement