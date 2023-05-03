The King’s coronation is just around the corner and that means many people across the UK have been given an extra day off next week. But alongside the celebrations, supermarkets and shops may have altered opening times as a result.

So whether you need to pop to Asda to pick up some last minute street party food, or Aldi is your local to get some snacks for a picnic here’s when the shops will be open for the King’s coronation bank holiday weekend.

Supermarkets have released their bank holiday opening times but they could vary based on location. If you’re in desperate need of an item, make sure you check the supermarket’s website before heading out.

When are the bank holidays in May?

May Day Bank Holiday - Monday, May 1

Coronation of King Charles III Bank Holiday - Monday, May 8

Spring Bank Holiday - Monday, May 29

When will shops be open over King’s Coronation bank holiday?

Aldi

Aldi has said normal opening hours will remain in place at Aldi’s 990 stores on Saturdays and Sundays. Stores will be open until 8pm on May 8 in England and Wales, while stores in Scotland will be open until 10pm as usual.

The opening times of some stores may vary, so customers should check their local store on Aldi’s website.

Tesco

Tesco stores will be open as normal over the weekend leading up to the extra bank holiday on May 8. However on Monday the majority of Tesco’s larger stores will be open from 8am to 6pm instead of their usual 10pm or 24 hour service. However Tesco Express stores will be open as normal. It is advised you check Tesco’s store locator to confirm times at your local branch.

Lidl

Lidl has said store opening times will vary depending on your location but according to Lidl’s store locator most branches in England and Wales will be open from 8am to 8pm on May 8. Shoppers can generally expect Lidl to operate its usual opening times on the Saturday (May 6) and Sunday (May 7) before the bank holiday on Monday. However, check Lidl’s store locator to confirm times at your local branch.

Sainsbury’s

Most larger Sainsbury’s stores will be open from 8am until 8pm on May 8 for shoppers looking to grab their essentials this bank holiday. Smaller Sainsbury’s Local shops will be open from 7am until 11pm as normal. However, times may differ based on location so make sure you use Sainsbury’s online tool before heading out to the shops.

Iceland

The Iceland website confirms the stores will be open, however it has not specified times. Use Iceland’s online tool to check your local store.

Morrisons

