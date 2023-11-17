Baby's hair is so thick that people think it's a wig

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A baby has such an impressive head of hair people think she's wearing a wig.

The parents of Millie Ray, five months, say others are fascinated by the tot's impressive mop. Julia Zhu, 34, and Alex, 39, get asked if she is wearing a wig and say people assume she's older than she is.

Mum Julia, a recruiter from Vancouver, B.C., Canada, said: "Her hair was growing strong well before she came into this world. People say 'Wow, that’s a lot of hair! What do you feed your baby?' Most people think she’s much older than she is because of her long hair. Often people will ask if her hair is real. We joke about it being a wig for babies."

Julia thinks that the toddler's mop is down to genetics as she and Alex, a business owner, also have very thick hair.

She said: "We definitely think it’s a mix of our genes as Alex was also born with a full head of hair but still nowhere near as full as Millie’s. Alex’s hair is still very thick to this day. Mine is also fairly thick but Millie has me beat."

Despite what one might assume, Julia and Alex have never done anything special to the baby's hair. Julia added: "Since she is only just five months old, we mainly wash her hair with just water and baby shampoo once in a while."

The little girl's impressive hair has turned into a social media phenomenon, which has baffled her parents. Julia explained: "We were surprised by how many people were fascinated with her. Every single comment has been about her hair but all very positive!"

Videos of Millie often reach hundreds of thousands of views on the social media platform TikTok and are swarmed with comments about her hair. Viewers often compare Millie to a baby doll, a fairy, of a children's book illustration, but Julia has her own idea.