BBC Strictly Come Dancing 2022: songs and routines to be performed tonight - including Harry Styles & ABBA
Details of songs and performances announced ahead of the first live show of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022.
After a short delay following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing is set to begin.
The first live episode was initially scheduled to be broadcast on Saturday, September 17 - but was postponed due to the nation’s period of mourning.
After much anticipation, the BBC dance competition is finally set to kick off tonight featuring a line-up of exciting celebrities, such as Kym Marsh and Will Mellor, as well as their official dance partners.
Exciting revelations ahead of tonight’s opening live show are the songs and routines each couple will be performing.
Most Popular
What songs and routines are the couples going to perform on Strictly Come Dancing tonight?
The following are the songs and ballroom dance routines each of the 15 couples will be performing in tonight’s episode:
Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington
- Routine: Tango
- Song: Voulez-Vous by ABBA
Fleur East and Vitto Copolla
- Routine: Cha Cha Cha
- Song: Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez
Tyler West and Dianne Buswell
- Routine: American Smooth
- Song: Falling by Harry Styles
Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu
- Routine: Samba
- Song: Kiss My (Uh Oh) by Anne-Marie and Little Mix
Ellie Simonds and Nikita Kuzmin
- Routine: Cha Cha Cha
- Song: Dance by DNCE
James Bye and Amy Dowden
- Routine: Jive
- Song: What I Like About You by The Romantics
Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez
- Routine: American Smooth
- Song: You Send Me by Aretha Franklin
Will Mellor and Nancy Xu
- Routine: Jive
- Song: Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin
Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer
- Routine: Samba
- Song: Dirrty by Christina Aguilera ft Redman
Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal
- Routine: Foxtrot
- Song: Islands in the Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers
Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice
- Routine: Cha Cha Cha
- Song: I’m Your Man by WHAM!
Tony Adams and Katya Jones
- Routine: Tango
- Song: Go West by Village People
Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova
- Routine: Quickstep
- Song: Sir Duke by The Chris Walden Big Band
Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima
- Routine: Jive
- Song: Yes by Merry Clayton
Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe
- Routine: Quickstep
- Song: I Am What I Am by Klaus Hallen Tanzorchester
How to watch tonight’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing
An episode of Strictly Come Dancing will be broadcast live every weekend on BBC One.
The first live show, on Saturday, September 24, runs from 6.45pm until 9pm.
To catch-up on previous episodes or series, you can watch on demand via BBC iPlayer.