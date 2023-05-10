Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh, who is known for her role as Lady Danbury in the Netflix series, has reportedly sparked a ‘record’ number of Ofcom complaints following comments she made during the ITV coronation broadcast. The actress commented on the balcony scene at Buckingham Palace following the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (May 6), referring to the occasion as "terribly white".

The 60-year-old joined the ITV broadcast following the ceremony and spoke out about the moment King Charles III and Queen Camilla were joined on the balcony by other working members of the royal family. She told presenters Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham: "We have gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to a terribly white balcony.

"I am very struck by that. I am also looking at those younger generations and thinking: ‘What are the nuances that they will inhabit when they grow?’"

Adjoa Andoh

According to The Mirror , 4,165 complaints have been made to ITV over the controversial remarks, making it Ofcom’s most complained moment of the year so far. The comments also sparked backlash online, with one negative tweet reading:"Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh calls the British royal family ‘terribly white’

"Imagine someone talking like this on live TV about any other race."

However, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, who is a regular commentator on Good Morning Britain, backed Adjoa’s comments. She tweeted: "#AdjoaAndoh told no lies in factual observation of ‘terribly White’ (literal & symbolic) Buckingham palace balcony at #Coronation in contrast to tokenism of race diversity at Westminster Abbey & got branded ‘racist’

"White people’s false equivalence of racism is laughable."

She added: "For me it’s the lack of critical thinking re why the contrast is terrible as she rightly points out.

"Even if Adjoa Andoh spent 99.99% on TV adulating King Charles & British Monarchy, that one observation of White Balcony erases it because for racists she doesn’t know her place."

The online backlash led Adjoa to speak out about her comments on BBC Radio 4 yesterday (May 8). She told radio presenter Paddy O’Connell: “I think I upset a few people yesterday.