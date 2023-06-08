Britain’s Got Talent star Kerri-Anne Donaldson has died at the age of 38, it has been confirmed. The dancer performed on the ITV talent show back in 2014 as part of the dance troop Kings and Queens.

The Supadance National League confirmed the star had died in a heartfelt post on Thursday (June 8). They wrote: “The directors of the League are devastated to hear the extremely sad news of the passing of the daughter of their fellow directors Jacqui and Colin Donaldson principals at Diamond Dance centre and on behalf of all the schools in the League send love and prayers to them, their family and dance school.

‘RIP Kerri Anne.”

The dancer’s cause of death is currently unknown. Since the dancer’s death was announced, Strictly Come Dancing professionals who worked with Donaldson have paid tribute to her. Neil Jones shared a photo of her on Instagram alongside a heartfelt caption.

He wrote: “Kerri Anne Donaldson- remember that name and please never forget it because it belongs to a woman who loved to dance, create and perform, she had the cheekiest laugh and a heart of gold, she hated getting in the car with me, but would always listen to my crazy ideas, we shared so many moments and stories and she was always the voice of reason. Kerri you were my friend and like my big sister.”

Janette Manrara commented: “How sad to see this news. She was a such a lovely person. My heart goes out to all her friends and family during this time.”

Karen Hauer added: “Heartbroken”

Former Strictly professional Kevin Clifton also shared a series of himself and his childhood friend back in the day. He wrote: “Absolutely heartbroken.

“I’ve known Kerri since we were kids and she was always the loveliest girl. A friend and a dance partner.