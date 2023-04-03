A brand-new £2.5million all-inclusive children’s playground opened in the UK today. The attraction has been designed specifically so children of all abilities can play together and has been equipped with wheelchair-accessible apparatus to ensure no child is left behind.

The state-of-the-art playground, which has opened at Butlins is equipped with a wheelchair-accessible trampoline and roundabout, sit-up swings for support and sociability, and wheelchair-friendly walkways and ramps, to ensure no child is left on the sidelines.

Butlin’s SKYPARK further features four epic climbing towers with the tallest standing at 14 metres high, offering an incredible panoramic sea view. The Butlins website describes the new park as being ‘designed to spark young imaginations and encourage open exploration, this playful world of colour and light is all about inclusivity and interactivity. There’ll be thrills and surprises at every turn, with six different zones celebrating positive play emotions.”

The site is also home to the UK’s longest interactive seesaw, at an impressive 24 metres long, children and adults can work together to generate enough energy to light up the area.

Jon Hendry-Pickup, CEO at Butlin’s, said: “As the home of entertainment, we’re really proud to be able to offer a playground that’s designed to be truly inclusive for all families – with Butlin’s SKYPARK included in the price of a break.

“Launching Butlin’s SKYPARK is an incredibly proud moment for us as a business and it is the first of many exciting investments we’re making across our three resorts in the next few years.

“Our new playground provides a safe, stimulating place for children of all abilities to play together. We can’t wait to see families enjoying our incredible new playground this Easter and beyond.”

The opening comes as new national research reveals the majority of parents believe children with additional needs do not receive sufficient support, with three-quarters (75%) saying more should be done in this area.

Nearly seven in ten parents (69%) would welcome the opportunity for them and their children to learn more about children’s additional needs – including physical and sensory impairments, learning disabilities and autism.

TV personality and autism awareness campaigner, Christine McGuinness, visited Butlin’s SKYPARK to celebrate the brand-new playground. The star understands the importance of play, having been diagnosed with autism during adulthood, aged 33 and as a mum to three children, Felicity, Leo and Penelope, who have all also been diagnosed with autism.

Christine McGuinness, said: “It’s fantastic to be involved in the launch of Butlin’s SKYPARK. I know first-hand just how important play is for all children, but to have an environment where kids of all abilities can play together is really special.

“Children with additional needs such as autism can often lack confidence and need that extra support when it comes to communication. It’s really encouraging to hear that nearly 70% of UK parents are open to learning more about the additional needs some children have.

“By allowing kids to play and learn from each other, we’re helping to facilitate a better understanding for everyone.”

Butlins Skypark - how to visit

The new playpark has opened at Butlins Skegness site. Holidaymakers visiting the site will

be able to use the facility for free.

Christine McGuinness was at the opening of the event

Skypark opening hours

Sunday, April 2 - 10am to 5 pm

Monday, April 3 - 10.30am to 10 pm

Tuesday, April 4 and thereafter - 8am to 10 pm daily

Key Features at Butlins Skypark