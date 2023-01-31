It is perhaps one of the more unusual items from the 1990s to go up for auction on eBay, but one that attracted dozens of bids. The iconic Mr Blobby suit, a figure familiar to many from shows including Noel’s House Party, had fetched £62,000 on the online auction website .

However, the person behind the successful bid has since backed out of the purchase despite placing 10 bids in total for the suit. The item was placed on ebay by a person claiming to be a former BBC employee with a starting bid of just £39.

The bids rolled in and continued to sky rocket until the successful bid settled on the mammoth total. The seller, who wished to remain anonymous, received over 170 bids for the suit.

Although under eBay’s terms and conditions winning an auction is a commitment to buy an item, the selling platform cannot enforce this by law. This has led to the sale of the suit collapsing.

According to the BBC, the seller placed the item on eBay to clear space following a house move. Unfortunately, anyone hoping to see the suit return to the online auction site will be disappointed to know the seller now wants to keep it- for the time being, at least.