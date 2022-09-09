The reign of King Charles III is underway, and with this has come many changes within society for the UK.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II brought to an end the second Elizabethan era, and sparked the beginning of a new time in British history.

Here’s what you need to know about the new age in the UK, including if the term for the next era has been used at any other time in history.

What is the name of the new era?

The next era of British history under King Charles III will be known as the Carolean era, which is the same name that was given to the era’s of both King Charles I and II.

What does Carolean mean?

The name Carolean is very logical, as Carolean originates from Carolus, the Latin word for Charles.

It was most recently used to describe the reign of King Charles II who was ruler from 1660 to 1685.

Prior to this, King Charles I’s reign was also known as the Carolean age. Charles I was King from 1625 and 1649 and was on the throne for the duration of several civil wars in England, Scotland, and Ireland.

The reign of King Charles III will have its next major milestone when the new monarch will be proclaimed at the Ascension Council at 10am on Saturday morning (10 September).

What did Prime Minister Liz Truss say about the new era?

In a speech given following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Liz Truss said: “Today the Crown passes – as it has done for more than a thousand years – to our new monarch, our new head of state. His Majesty King Charles III.

“With the King’s family, we mourn the loss of his mother. And as we mourn, we must come together as a people to support him.

“To help him bear the awesome responsibility that he now carries for us all.

“We offer him our loyalty and devotion just as his mother devoted so much to so many for so long.