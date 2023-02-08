The Great British Bake Off has announced the celebrity line-up for its Stand Up To Cancer specials this year. A total of 20 celebrities will descend on the tent to show off their culinary talents and raise money for cancer research when the much-loved show returns in 2023.

The show will see Noel Fielding hosting alongside Matt Lucas for the last time, while judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be back to cast a critical eye on the celebrity’s efforts. The show will air on Channel 4 later this year and see the stars presented with traditional Bake Off tasks, preparing a signature bake and technical challenge, before going to tackle the Showstopper.

Matt Lucas recently announced he won’t be back to co-host the next series of the main show with Noel Fielding, after struggling to balance his demanding work schedule. He said: “Farewell Bake Off - it’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it’s become clear to me I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside my other projects.

“I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won,” he added. The last season of Bake Off’s Stand Up to Cancer episodes aired in March last year, with Emma Willis, Gareth Malone, Example, Ben Miller and Ellie Goulding emerging as the Star Bakers of 2022.

Pictured is the Celebrity GBBO line-up for 2023. Back Row - Ellie Taylor, Joe Thomas, Paddy McGuinness, Coleen Nolan, Tom Daley, Adele Roberts. Lucy Beaumont, David Morrissey. Middle Row - Tim Key, Jessica Hynes, Gemma Collins, AJ Odudu, Mike Wozniak, Judi Love, Deborah Meaden, Jay Blades. Front Row - Rose Matafeo, David Schwimmer, Jesy Nelson, Tom Davis. Pic: Channel 4

Full Celebrity Great British Bake Off line-up announced so far

