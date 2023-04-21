Earlier this week, A-listers Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh were spotted at one of Co-op’s stores. The pair, who appeared to be surrounded by camera crews, are rumoured to have been filming for their upcoming movie, We Live In Time.

The romantic comedy was announced last month (March). Over the past few weeks, both Garfield and Pugh have reportedly been filming for the project across London.

On Monday, April 17, a video of the stars at a Co-op store went viral on TikTok . In the clip, Garfield and Pugh are seen walking within the supermarket’s Blackfen car park as they were followed by a camera crew.

The Co-op sign is visible in the background of the video, with its location in the south east London borough of Bexley, also detailed as the greeting "Welcome to Blackfen’s Co-op" is shown below the retailer’s logo.

Unsurprisingly, the clip soon went viral on TikTok as users on the video-sharing platform marvelled at seeing the two celebs at a Co-op of all places. The post currently has almost 800,000 views and a further 100,000 likes.

It didn’t take long for the clip to be noticed by the supermarket as on Wednesday (April 19), Co-op’s Twitter shared a screenshot of the video while joking about why the two stars paid one of its stores a visit.

