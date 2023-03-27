Millions of eligible households across the United Kingdom are set to receive an important cash boost with the spring Cost of Living payment. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has now confirmed when the support will be paid directly into bank accounts.

According to the UK government website, most people will start receiving the £301 cash boost between April 25 and May 17. An additional £300 will be paid during the autumn and and a further £299 next spring.

Families up and down the country have already received support from the scheme over the course of the last year, as the UK continues to struggle amid a crippling cost of living crisis. Energy bills are skyrocketing, inflation is at a record high and the weekly grocery shop is getting more expensive by the day..

Households in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are eligible for the Cost of Living payment if they receive a qualifying benefit, meaning they will not need to do anything to receive the money.

If you are contacted via text or phone call by someone asking you to apply for the payment, this could be a scam. To report the scam and for further information, visit the UK government website .

Am I eligible for the Cost of Living spring payment?

You may be entitled to up to three Cost of Living payments of £301, £300 and £299 if you receive any of the following benefits or tax credit:

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Income Support

Pension Credit

Universal Credit

Child Tax Credit

Working Tax Credit