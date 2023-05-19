Cost of living: This is the exact date six million people will get £150 disability cost of living payment
The exact date when six million people will receive the £150 cost of living payment has been confirmed by the Department for Work and Pensions - here’s what you need to know.
The exact date the £150 disability cost of living payment will land in millions of bank accounts has been confirmed today (Friday, May 12). The one-off payment will be issued between June 20 and July 4 for people claiming certain benefits.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said that more than six million households will be eligible for the payment. But you need to have been claiming one of the following benefits on April 1 2023:
- Disability Living Allowance
- Personal Independence Payment
- Attendance Allowance
- Scottish Disability Benefits (Adult Disability Payment and Child Disability Payment)
- Armed Forces Independence Payment
- Constant Attendance Allowance
- War Pension Mobility Supplement
The £150 disability cost of living payment is being awarded automatically which means you don’t need to apply for it. It won’t affect any other benefits you claim and is non-taxable.
You will still be entitled to the payment if you are later found to have been eligible for one of the benefits on this date - for example, if you are waiting on confirmation of your benefit entitlement. Some payments may be issued after July 4 if you are currently waiting for a benefit claim to be approved.
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride MP, said: “This payment helps protect those who need our support the most, providing a vital financial boost to six million disabled people. Our multi-billion-pound package of support reinforces our commitment to help UK households with the rising cost of living. It comes on top of record increases to benefits and the national living wage.”
The disability cost of living payment is separate to the £900 cost of living payment, which is being issued to more than eight million people on means-tested benefits in 2023 and 2024.
The money is being split into three instalments, with the first part, worth £301, having already been paid to the majority of eligible households. No date has been set yet for when the last two parts - worth £300 and £299 - will start to hit bank accounts. You have to be claiming the following benefits to get the £900 cost of living payment:
- Universal Credit
- Income-based Jobseekers Allowance
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance
- Income Support
- Pension Credit
- Working Tax Credit
- Child Tax Credit
For more information, visit the Gov.uk website.