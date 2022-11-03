Costa Coffee has stepped into Christmas and launched its limited-edition festive food and drinks range. Some much-loved fan favourites have made a triumphant return, along with some new festive surprises for costa-lovers to try out.

Costa has paired up with Toblerone to bring in a brand new range of delicious drinks and a sweet treat. The Toblerone range features a latte and a hot chocolate, as well as a new chocolate muffin.

The latte and hot chocolate feature a chocolate and honey-flavour sauce inspired by the iconic Toblerone taste and are topped with a light dairy swirl and a festive twinkle topper. And for that extra bit of seasonal magic, they also come with a wrapped Toblerone tiny bar to enjoy on the side.

The chocolate muffin is packed with milk chocolate chunks and chopped almonds, filled with a velvety chocolate sauce, topped with chocolate icing and finished with a Toblerone tiny bar. And Terry’s Chocolate Orange fans can rejoice as the popular hot chocolate and muffin return to the Christmas line up once again.

No Christmas at Costa is complete without the famous Christmas takeaway cups featuring a gingerbread person, a snowman and a brown bear holding gifts to represent the joy of sharing. As well as the new menu, Costa has released a new festive gifting and merchandise range in time for Christmas celebrations.

The Costa festive ranges are available to buy in-store and online now except for the new limited-edition Autumn Cup which is only available online and across Costa Coffee Drive-Thru stores or Costa Coffee stores located at Retail Parks.

Naomi Matthews, Food and Beverage Commercial Director UK & Ireland at Costa Coffee said, “Christmas has always been such a magical time of year at Costa Coffee, and we’re delighted to yet again be able to partner with some well-renowned brands to launch another spectacular beverage and food range, complete with both new items and returning favourites. We hope that you take some time out this festive season to visit your local store and treat yourself - you’ve earned it.”

Costa Coffee Christmas menu

Costa Coffee Christmas drinks menu

Toblerone Latte

Toblerone Hot Chocolate

Gingerbread & Cream Latte

Terry’s Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate

Costa Coffee Christmas food menu 2022

Toblerone Chocolate Muffin

Terry’s Chocolate Orange Muffin

Loaded Chocolate & Hazelnut Cake

White Chocolate Trillionaire’s Slice

Crispy Festive Wreath

Raspberry Trifle Loaf Cake

Reindeer Muffin

Christmas Tree Shortcake biscuit

Santa Gingerbread Biscuit

Scrumptious Mince Pie and Gluten-Free Vegan Mince Tart

Vegetarian Brie & Cranberry Toastie

Maple Bacon Mac & Cheese

Vegan P’gs & Blankets Panini

Turkey & The Trimmings Toastie

Pigs & Blankets Panini

Brie, Bacon & Cranberry Panini

Turkey Feast Sandwich

Costa Coffee Christmas reusable gift range