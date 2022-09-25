New Strictly Come Dancing star Will Mellor has announced he will be teaming up with Celebrity Juice’s Keith Lemon to host a travel show.

Also known for his role in Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps, the 56-year-old has been paired with professional dancer Nancy Xu on the BBC show.

Already planning for life after he takes off his dancing shoes, TV Zone confirmed his latest project will be titled ‘Dangerous Roads’.

Alongside Keith Lemon, who is renowned for his comedy panel show Celebrity Juice on ITV , the pair will, unsurprisingly, explore the world’s most dangerous roads.

Reports have confirmed trips through places such as the Albanian Mountains will be featured in the travelogue.

Dangerous Roads release date

Official details concerning when viewers can expect to watch it on their screens is yet to be confirmed.

However, Will Mellor and Keith Lemon’s Dangerous Roads is expected to air sometime in 2023.

