Delivery driver sprints and vaults over gate to run away from escaped pet dog on doorstep
Doorbell camera footage shows the man sprinting in fear to escape from a tiny dog who was barking at the door. The Yodel driver was so startled when Barney, a dachshund yorkie cross, appeared - that he went hurdling over the 1.15m tall gate to get away from the apparent danger.
Jonathan Carr, 77, went out to apologise for his dog’s behaviour, and the driver saw the funny side once the fear had passed. "I went up and told him I'm going to nominate him for the Olympic hurdle team. He smiled and laughed. Someone else in the van - it must have been his partner - was laughing his head off."
Jonathan, a retired entrepreneur from Baschurch, near Shrewsbury, Shropshire, thought his pet probably triggered by the delivery man running, as it was very out of character. He quipped: "It's amazing the skills you discover with a dog at your ankles."