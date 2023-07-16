This Morning’s Dermot O’Leary appeared to take a swipe at Alison Hammond on Friday’s show as reports continue to circle of a ‘strained’ relationship between the pair. The co-hosting duo have reportedly left some executives worried that they may have to host episodes apart.

It comes just weeks after the show was on the front pages after ITV came under fire following the Phillip Schofield scandal. The former presenter made headlines after it emerged that he had cheated on his wife with a much younger colleague.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a cooking segment on Friday’s This Morning, O’Leary made a comment targeted at Hammond as she ate, commenting on the fact that she never goes so long without speaking. O’Leary appeared to make a dig at his co-host, saying: “You literally haven’t said a word for ten minutes.” before adding: “It’s so rare that happens.”

At the start of the week both presenters broke their silence on reports that their relationship was ‘strained’, taking to social media to prove that they were still friends. Hammond took to her Instagram to post a video of them dancing together as she announced that the duo would host the iconic ITV show for the whole week.

Most Popular

Fans were quick to call out the growing tensions between the pair with one person commenting: “Wow the tension between you two is palpable” and another adding: “So sad your not getting on with Dermot maybe it is time this programme came of air”. Hammond was quick to try and dispel any rumours, simply responding to comments with a laughing emoji.

The pair have insisted they are on good terms as they attempted to ignore reports as they kicked off the week on Monday. Hammond and O’Leary began the first week of the show’s lead presenter Holly Willoughby’s reportedly two-month summer break, by appearing full of giggles and joking that they would be heading off on their holidays together.

Dermot O’Leary has taken a swipe at Alison Hammond amid growing feud rumours

Advertisement

Advertisement